Row Over Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Weight' Remark On Councillor. She Responds

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya commented on a woman BJP councillor's weight and then joined the audience in mocking her during a groundbreaking ceremony in Indore on Sunday, prompting attacks from Congress leaders.

The incident occurred in Assembly Constituency Number 1 at a programme to launch construction projects, including the laying of a Narmada water pipeline.

Vijayvargiya, the chief guest, had initially praised local BJP councillor Sandhya Yadav for her work and active involvement in the area. The speech took a controversial turn when the leader spotted Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia on the stage.

"Mahendra-ji, I didn't even see you," he said, before adding, "Oh, you were sitting behind the councillor."

Referring to Yadav, the minister then remarked: "Sandhya Didi has also put on some weight."

The audience broke into laughter, and so did Kailash Vijayvargiya. The video of the exchange has gone viral.

The minister also spoke about women having to shoulder responsibilities both at home and outside. But his comment on the elected representative's appearance drew objections from Congress, which said public platforms should not be used to make personal remarks about women's bodies.

Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta questioned the BJP's claims of upholding women's dignity, saying its senior leaders should demonstrate that respect in their treatment of the party's own female representatives.

The controversy adds to a succession of statements in which Vijayvargiya's comments on women's appearance, clothing and safety have drawn criticism.

In 2023, at a religious gathering in Indore, he compared girls whose clothing he disapproved of to the Ramayana character Surpanakha, drawing accusations of sexism.

The subject resurfaced in June 2025, when he said he disliked women wearing revealing clothes and refused to be photographed with them.

His remarks extended to family relationships in September 2025, when he targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for publicly kissing his sister, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, linking the gesture to foreign cultural influence. Congress rejected the criticism as an attack on an expression of affection between siblings.

In October 2025, after two Australian women cricketers were allegedly molested in Indore during the Women's World Cup, he urged players to inform security officials before stepping out. His description of the incident as "a lesson for us and for the players as well" drew criticism for shifting responsibility towards women.

Religion and women's conduct also intersected in another 2025 statement, when he described "love jihad" as a conspiracy targeting Hindu girls and urged mothers to instil moral values in their daughters.

In December 2025, he sparked another controversy by claiming that the Taj Mahal had originally been a temple before being converted into a mausoleum for Mumtaz Mahal.

In June 2026, Vijayvargiya said Muslims who called public representatives "kafirs" should stop using roads built under their leadership and refuse welfare benefits. His language caused disruption inside the Assembly.

During a February 2026 confrontation over the Bhagirathpura water contamination deaths, he told Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar to "stay within your limits", triggering an uproar and prompting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to apologise in the House.

Councillor's Clarification

Ward councillor Sandhya Yadav has clarified the controversy surrounding Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks, saying their relationship is long-standing and familial. She described Vijayvargiya as a father figure who has supported and cared for her since childhood.

Referring to a recent development programme in her ward, attended by Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani and other leaders, she urged people not to misinterpret his remarks or pay heed to social media rumours, stressing that their relationship is like that of a father and daughter.