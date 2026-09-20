Karnataka Ex-Minister Ramanath Rai Injured After Bus Rams His SUV In Udupi

Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai, along with four others, sustained injuries in a road accident at Sanur Junction on the Karkala-Moodbidri highway on Sunday, police sources said.

The accident occurred when a private bus travelling from Karkala toward Moodbidri crashed into the SUV in which Rai was travelling. The impact caused extensive damage to the front section of the vehicle, trapping the former minister inside.

Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the crash and pulled Rai out of the damaged vehicle following a strenuous rescue effort. He and the injured passengers from both vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Karkala police are investigating.

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