Congress Leader Injured During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Claims Cops Pushed Him

The incident took place after the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed the march from Hyderabad city.

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after receiving injuries. Nitin Raut sustained injuries in his right eye, hand, and leg as he fell down after being allegedly pushed by the police during the 55th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"I was in Bharat Joda Yatra and had already crossed Charminar. I was moving towards the stage when Rahul Gandhi's convoy came, seeing which the police panicked and started pushing people here and there. The ACP pushed me strongly by placing both hands over my chest. I fell near a barricade at the road and sustained injuries. I started bleeding and was then finally taken to the hospital," Congress leader Nitin Raut told ANI on Wednesday.

The incident took place after the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed the march from Hyderabad city, which was briefly joined by actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt.

Earlier in the day, the senior Congress leader and party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, interacted with Bharat Jodo Yatra marchers at Bowenpally in Hyderabad.

Mr Kharge in his interaction said that the marchers are also walking 3,500 km with Rahul Gandhi. They bring positive energy to our Bharat Jodo Yatra and are a great source of inspiration to our party cadres.

He also claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra is bringing a silent revolution that will change the political landscape.

While tweeting from its Twitter handle Congress said that every day a new chapter of history is being added. Every day the count of people is taking a jump who wants love and peace in their country.

On Tuesday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "wannabe PM", hit back at him stating that the "international leader" should first convince his people to elect him as an MP than ridiculing Telangana Chief Minister KCR's national party ambitions.

"International leader Rahul Gandhi who can't even win his own parliament seat in Amethi, and ridicules Telangana CM KCR's national party ambition. Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP," tweeted KTR.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee is also going to start a three-day yatra from Chamoli District's Mana village on November 7.

State Congress President Karan Mahara told ANI that in the course of the Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress will take out padyatra from five places in the state. The first such yatra is starting from Mana. He said that similar yatras will be taken out from Kumaon and other parts of Garhwal at different times.

Mr Mahara said that apart from the issues of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, state-level issues will also be included in the padyatra. He said that these yatras originating from five places in the state would be under his leadership, in which senior party leaders and workers would be involved.

On October 31, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) planned to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Assam on Tuesday with the aim of covering 834 km distance in the state.

The Assam march will be led by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Tuesday and plans to cover 834 km across the state within 70 days. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam will start from Golakganj in the Dhubri district, situated along Assam-West Bengal border to the Sadiya district, along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)