BJP Targets Congress After Report Claims French Riots, Indian Protests Link

Citing a Fox News report that claimed a "connection" between riots in France and andi-CEC protests in India, the BJP on Thursday launched a scathing on the Congress.

The Fox News Digital investigation claimed that it has identified 101 organisations across 13 countries that it alleges are coordinating, organising or amplifying protests, drawing connections between the unrest in France and youth-led demonstrations in India and other countries.

The BJP on Thursday claimed the report exposes the "anarchy and regime change plot" of the Congress, and called Rahul Gandhi a "gaddar" (traitor).

There was no immediate reaction from Congress to the BJP's charge.

Attacking the Congress over the report, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is presenting a model of anarchy and 'gaddari' before the country. Today, a report has appeared in a newspaper, detailing how these alleged links of betrayal are connected to foreign agencies. Therefore, it would not be wrong to ask, 'Who is the leader of these traitors?'," Bhatia said.

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"It is India's misfortune that the leader of opposition is irresponsible and immature. And if I present the evidence before you, it would not be wrong to call him a traitor or Mir Jafar."

"An investigation by Fox News shows how organisations have created an ecosystem across nine countries, including France, that attempts to overthrow elected governments. It is a 'red-green ecosystem of protest'," he claimed.

"According to the Fox News report, red represents communist groups, while green represents Islamic groups. If we look at this report, it states, 'Global chaos grows to 101 groups'. Global chaos, anarchy and disorder... these 101 organisations are operating across nine countries," Bhatia said.

Citing the report, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said on X, "Global investigation exposes anarchy and regime change plot of Congress."

Investigation report titled 'Global Chaos inc grows to 101 groups' flags how communist organisation Progressive International (PI) was coordinating common messaging between protests in France, Albania and India, Bhandari said.

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"The aim of the messaging was 'acquiring organised power through new rebellion', regime change," he added, referring to the media report.

Bhandari also alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had met Progressive International at "10 Janpath" on April 10, 2025.

"This further proves Rahul Gandhi and Congress are in the remote control of foreign anti-democratic forces," he added, demanding a response from the Congress.

Bhandari said the Congress must reveal if it coordinated with Progressive International during the protests.