Rs 5 Gutkha Dispute Turns Violent In Rajasthan, Youth Attacked With Sword

A minor dispute over gutkha allegedly turned violent in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Friday evening after a young man was seriously injured in a knife attack in the Dadabari area. The incident took place in Koli Mohalla, where an argument reportedly broke out between two youths over a gutkha transaction. What started as a verbal altercation soon escalated into a deadly assault, creating panic in the locality.

According to the injured man, identified as Sonal Koli, he was in the neighbourhood when another youth confronted him during the dispute. The accused allegedly went inside his house and returned with a sword before chasing him through the area.

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Sonal said he tried to run away to save himself. However, when the attacker failed to strike him with the sword, he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Sonal in the neck in the middle of the crowd. The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Local residents rushed the injured man to the district hospital, where he was admitted for treatment. Doctors said his condition was serious and he remains under medical observation.

After receiving information about the incident, police from Bhimganj Police Station reached the trauma ward of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and recorded the victim's statement.

Station House Officer Sunil Chaudhary said police received information about a stabbing following a minor argument. Teams have been formed to trace the accused, who is currently absconding. Police said the situation in the area is under control and further investigation is underway.



(With inputs from Naveen Joshi)