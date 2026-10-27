Riot-Control Forces Airlifted To Arunachal Pradesh After Anti-Dam Protests

A massive deployment of security forces is being made in the Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, sensing more protests against the proposed 11,200 MW Siang hydro power project.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police have called in two Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies from Navi Mumbai to Pasighat as reinforcements.

Several sorties of Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft have landed at the Pasighat airport carrying RAF and other security forces.

Police sources added that several RAF companies are already deployed in Siang and Upper Siang.

CRPF companies from Assam's Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Nalbari were rushed into the Siang Valley region, sources added.

A total of 34 companies of CAPF are deployed in the Siang region, with contingents of women RAF personnel also deployed to tackle law violators.

The protests against the proposed Siang dam in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district turned violent on October 23. NHPC's local office was set ablaze; arson was reported from several places, with police vehicles set on fire. The mob vandalised houses of MLAs. The authorities have maintained restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS in Pasighat, Mebo, and Ruksin in the Siang Valley region.

Arunachal Pradesh Police have registered several cases linked to last week's violent protests at Pasighat, where 21 people have been arrested so far. Eight others have been detained, police sources added.

Also read: Office Vandalised, Vehicles Set On Fire In Arunachal Anti-Dam Protest

Tension Grips Arunachal's Upper Subansiri District

Meanwhile, tension has spread to Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district over the proposed mega dam project, following unrest in the Siang Valley.

The 12-hour district-wide bandh, called by the Tagin Students' Union against the Upper Subansiri Hydroelectric Project, turned tense in the district headquarters, Daporijo.

Vehicles were set on fire on the streets, triggering heated arguments between protesters and police.

The shutdown was called to protest an alleged attempt by Arunachal Pradesh Police to detain the president of the Tagin Students' Union after searching for his residence on Saturday night.

The union is also demanding the cancellation of the proposed 1,600-megawatt Upper Subansiri Hydroelectric Project.

With inputs from Ripunjoy Das in Pasighat