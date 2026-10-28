House Vandalised During Arunachal Dam Protest, Ex-Minister Calls For Talks

Former Union Minister of State (MoS) and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has called for dialogue with stakeholders over the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the proposed Siang project, saying that the report is essential to assess the potential impact of the project on local communities, particularly in view of China's dam construction activities.

"We must have the PFR because we want to understand how the dam will affect the people, which areas are likely to be submerged, and what its overall impact will be. We do not want another Chipko movement or Tehri Dam movement. Unfortunately, we are already on the back foot because of the agitation," Ering said.

He acknowledged the right of people to protest peacefully but cautioned against violence and damage to public property.

"People have every right to engage in peaceful agitation, call strikes, or hold dharnas. However, instigating people to destroy government or public property with the intention of looting or theft should not be allowed," he said.

Ering said that the administration and police had been strengthened, while central security forces had also arrived in the area. He added that the intention was not to harass protesters, but expressed concern over the participation of youths allegedly coming from outside the immediate area.

"From what we have come to know, some of the youths participating in the protests are not from the local area. They are from Siang or Upper Siang. The question is, who has misled them into joining the agitation?" he said.

READ | Explained: Why Proposed Siang Dam In Arunachal Is Facing Protests

Ering, who is also an adviser to the Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Hydro Power Development, urged the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum and other organisations to come forward for talks to resolve the impasse.

"We have to sit together and find a solution. I would like to request the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum and all other organisations to come forward for discussions. Without deliberations and dialogue, how can we move forward? Arguments and counterarguments are inevitable, but we must find a way forward through talks," he said.

The MLA also urged the Union government to initiate discussions with China on a water treaty, stressing the need to address concerns arising from dam construction and its potential implications for downstream communities.