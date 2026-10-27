Explained: Why Proposed Siang Dam In Arunachal Is Facing Protests

A tense situation prevails in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat, which emerged as the epicentre of a massive protest against a mega dam that has been proposed. The tension continues in the wake of protests that have been building up over the last two weeks in the three districts of the state's Siang valley region.

The administration and the police have taken strong steps to ensure that there is no strike. Huge contingents of Central Armed Police Force have been deployed in Pasighat town and all across the East Siang district.

Vehicular movement was regular and the functioning of educational institutions, government offices, and banks were normal. Markets were opened and people were seen on the roads.

The Dam

India is planning a 11,200 MW dam and reservoir on the Siang river to counter China's proposed 60,000-MW hydropower expansion project on the upper reaches of the river, which originates in Tibet and flows through China before entering India through Siang in Arunachal Pradesh.

This is the same river which joins two other rivers and is known as Brahmaputra in Assam.

China's plans for the hydro-power project on the river -- known locally as Yarlung Tsangpo -- has raised security concerns for New Delhi.

New Delhi estimates that the project could divert 40 billion cubic metres of water. To counter this, the government has planned the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project or SUMP which is being handled by the National Hydro Power Corporation or NHPC.

The Protests

The decision has sparked massive protests in the Siang Valley. The protesters -- most of them from Gen Z -- contend that the proposed reservoir will flood 32 villages.

On October 23, the protesters -- who were demanding the scrapping of the project -- allegedly set fire to an NHPC office and police vehicles. They were also said to have vandalised and looted the residences of two MLAs and the state BJP chief.

Around 10 police cases have been filed and 26 protesters arrested.

What Government Says

On October 24, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern on the matter and over the violence and offered to talk to the protesters.

"Misinformation and misconceptions surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project are creating apprehensions among our people. Bridging this information gap through facts, transparency and open dialogue is essential," read his post on social media platform X.

The state's BJP government has maintained that the work on the Pre-Feasibility Report is just a technical assessment and do not amount to approval for construction of the dam.

Khandu has said the project will not be taken forward if it is found to be technically unviable, and that it would not be implemented against people's wishes.\

(With inputs from Ripunjoy Das )