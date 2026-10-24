Anti-Dam Violence Spirals In Arunachal, Chief Minister Renews Offer Of Talks

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday condemned the violence that broke out in Pasighat after a 12-hour shutdown against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), saying protests must not cross legal boundaries. He also invited organisations opposing the project to sit across the table with the government.

At a press conference in Itanagar, Khandu said the shutdown had remained largely peaceful during the day on Friday in Pasighat, Siang and Upper Siang districts. The situation changed after the shutdown ended, with incidents of vandalism, arson and looting continuing until around 3.30 am on Saturday, he said.

An office of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), a police station and a complex of the social council Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) were among the properties targeted.

The residences of local MLA Oken Tayeng, senior legislator Ninong Ering and state BJP president Kaling Moyong were also reportedly ransacked.

Police personnel sustained injuries in stone-pelting incidents in Pasighat and other parts of East Siang district.

Condemning the violence, Khandu said, "In a democracy, everyone has rights. I have maintained from day one that you can protest; however, protesting has its limits, and it is within those boundaries that we must exercise our democratic rights. Declaring a bandh is not a solution."

Talks Offer To Protesters

The Chief Minister used the press conference to renew his invitation to organisations and community representatives opposed to the Siang project, saying the government was ready to hear their concerns.

"The government's door is permanently open. Any organisation or association that wishes to come forward and discuss the project is most welcome," Khandu said.

He said the government had sent invitations for meetings on the project, but the organisations concerned had not attended.

Questions over the project's possible benefits and adverse impacts, he said, should be addressed through discussion rather than actions that could lead to tension in the region.

Khandu offered to meet the stakeholders in Itanagar, Pasighat or any other place of their choice. He said officials from the departments concerned could join the discussions to respond to questions about the project.

"I had previously assured that we will take this project forward only through public consensus," he said, urging the organisations to participate in round-table discussions to address their doubts and apprehensions.

What Protesters Are Demanding

The shutdown was jointly called by the Adi Baane Kebang United, SUMP Affected Area Youth Association, Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum Youth Wing, and Adi Galo Welfare Society across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts.

The organisations are demanding the release of 10 arrested activists, the reinstatement of suspended Gaon Burhas (village headmen), withdrawal of pre-feasibility survey-related activities for the project, and the removal of paramilitary and central forces deployed in the region.

The state government has maintained that the work currently being carried out is limited to technical and environmental surveys for preparing a pre-feasibility report to assess whether the project is viable.

Khandu appealed to the organisations and community representatives to come forward for talks and ensure that the violence witnessed in Pasighat was not repeated.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has also condemned the violence and demanded an independent inquiry into the alleged use of tear-gas shells against protesters during the shutdown.