30 Paramilitary Companies Deployed In Arunachal's Siang Valley After Anti-Dam Protests

At least 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh to maintain law and order amid protests over a proposed mega dam project on the Siang River.

Speaking to reporters, Arunachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police (Central Zone) Hibu Tamang said personnel from the CRPF, ITBP, SSB, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and women's battalions had been deployed in the Upper Siang, Siang, and East Siang districts. Three battalions of the Assam Police were also deployed in East Siang's Pasighat to maintain law and order, he added.

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Tamang said the state government remained open to dialogue and was willing to engage with families likely to be affected by the proposed dam project.

"Some villagers have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the government for the pre-feasibility report (PFR) study, while others are opposing it and say there is no need," he said.

READ | Office Vandalised, Vehicles Set On Fire In Arunachal Anti-Dam Protest

He added that law-and-order concerns had emerged even before the survey process began. The situation had come to a head on October 23, when public property was allegedly damaged during protests.

"Some youths, without any leadership, have created law-and-order problems in Pasighat and vandalised public property," Tamang said.

Police have registered eight cases in connection with the vandalism in Pasighat and arrested 21 people, he said. Several others have also been detained, and more arrests may follow.

(With inputs from Ripunjoy Das in Pasighat)