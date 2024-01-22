Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration LIVE Updates: Inauguration Of Ram Temple To Take Place Today

Ram Temple LIVE Updates: The 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram Mandir will begin at 12:20 pm

The much-awaited inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place today with the 'pran pratistha' (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla taking place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints and about 7,000 distinguished guests.

The 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram Mandir will begin at 12:20 pm and is likely to end by 1 pm.

The consecration ceremony had started on January 16 with "prayaschit" and "karmakuti" puja being performed on that day.

The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, which is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, entered the premises on January 17 and was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 18.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Ram Mandir consecration:

Jan 22, 2024 07:41 (IST) Ram Temple Live Updates: Multi-Layer Security Cover In Place In Ayodhya

A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. About 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence are keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed at the venue.

Multiple NDRF teams trained to tackle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, drowning incidents and disasters like earthquakes have also been deployed for the mega event.

Jan 22, 2024 07:30 (IST) Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Temple Decorated With Flowers

Ayodhya's Ram temple has been decorated with flowers and special lights.

Over 3,000 kgs of flowers of more than 20 varieties have reportedly been used for decoration of the grand structure for the consecration ceremony.





(Images credit: PTI)

The flowers include chrysanthemum, gerbera, orchid, and exotic ones like anthurium and lilium.

These flowers, each variety of different colours, have been brought from Chennai, Bangaluru, Pune, Lucknow and Delhi.

Jan 22, 2024 07:19 (IST) Ram Temple Ceremony: Dhol, Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram' At US's Iconic Times Square

A huge crowd has gathered at New York Times Square to celebrate the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Dhols and chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' rang out loud at the iconic business hub as hundreds of Hindus participated in the festivities. A huge crowd has gathered at New York Times Square to celebrate the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Jan 22, 2024 07:18 (IST) Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi Fly Out To Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony

Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Vivek Oberoi and director Madhur Bhandarkar were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they flew out to Ayodhya for the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir. On being asked about his trip, Anupam Kher said, "We have been waiting for this day since a very long time." Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Vivek Oberoi and director Madhur Bhandarkar were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they flew out to Ayodhya for the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Jan 22, 2024 07:17 (IST) Ram Mandir Ceremony Live: Key Features Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is designed in the traditional Nagar architectural style, which is mostly popular in the regions around Malwa, Rajputana and Kalinga.

Pillars and walls are adorned with carved statues of Gods and Goddesses.





(Photos credits: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

The Ram Mandir's dimensions are as follows: length (east to west) - 380 feet, width - 250 feet, and height - 161 feet.

Once completed, it will be a three-story structure with each floor having a height of 20 feet. The temple will have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.



(Photo credits: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)



(Photo credits: AP)

The temple will have five pavilions -- Dance, Color, Sabha, Prayer, and Kirtan Pavilions.

Entry to the temple is from the east side, climbing 32 stairs from Singhdwar.

Jan 22, 2024 07:05 (IST) Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: PM Modi's Full Schedule For Ayodhya Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya today. PM Modi has been preparing for the mega ceremony for the past 11 days by following rigorous rituals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya today. PM Modi has been preparing for the mega ceremony for the past 11 days by following rigorous rituals.

Jan 22, 2024 07:02 (IST) Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Live: Seven-Day Rituals Began On Jan 16

The process of 'pran pratishtha' has already started from January 16. The 'prayaschit' and 'karmakuti' puja was performed on January 16.

अयोध्या में जन्म भूमि स्थित राम- मन्दिर में आज दिन में 12:30 बजे के बाद राममूर्ति का प्रवेश हुआ। दोपहर 1:20 बजे यजमान द्वारा प्रधानसंकल्प होने पर वेदमन्त्रों की ध्वनि से वातावरण मंगलमय हुआ। मूर्ति के जलाधिवास तक के कार्य गुरुवार को संपन्न हुए।



दिनांक 19 जनवरी शुक्रवार को प्रातः... pic.twitter.com/F6E9IAoyLM - Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 18, 2024 The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj entered the premises on January 17. It was then placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 18. 'Aushadhivas', 'kesaradhivas', and 'ghritadhivas' were organized on January 19, 'dhanyadhivas' on January 19, 'sugardhivas', 'fruitdhivas', 'pushpadhivas' on January 20.

'Madhyadhivas' and 'shayadhivas' took place on January 21. श्री रामलला सरकार प्राण प्रतिष्ठा अनुष्ठान में आज स्थापित देवताओं का दैनिक पूजन, हवन, पारायण आदि कार्य, प्रातः मध्वाधिनास, मूर्ति का ११४ कलशों के विविध औषधीयुक्त जल से स्नपन, महापूजा, उत्सवमूर्ति की प्रासादपरिक्रमा, शय्याधिनास, तत्त्वन्यास, महान्यास आदिन्यास, शान्तिक-पौष्टिक -... pic.twitter.com/2spjgEisBY - Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 21, 2024

Jan 22, 2024 06:56 (IST) Ram Temple Live Updates: 121 Acharyas To Monitor Consecration Ceremony

As many as 121 Acharyas will coordinate and monitor all the processes of the ritual of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Varanasi's Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will guide all the processes, while Varanasi's Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit will be the chief Acharya. As many as 121 Acharyas will coordinate and monitor all the processes of the ritual of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Jan 22, 2024 06:51 (IST) Ram Mandir Live Updates: 'Pran Pratishtha' To Begin At 12:20 PM

The 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram Mandir will begin at 12:20 pm. It is expected to conclude by 1 pm.