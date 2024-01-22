'Let It Be A Gateway To Peace': Gautam Adani On Ayodhya Ram Temple

New Delhi:
The much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place at 12:20 pm.
Ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later today, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said he hopes the temple will serve as a testament to communal harmony in the country.
"On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony," Mr Adani posted on X.
The event will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litany of high-profile celebrities, including Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
The temple will be thrown open to the public tomorrow.
