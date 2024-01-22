Celebs At Ayodhya: Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky-Katrina To Attend Ram Temple Event

Celebs at Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: The consecration ceremony will begin after noon.

Film stars and Bollywood celebrities, invited for the grand consecration ceremony at the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, have started arriving in the temple town. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda and Madhuri Dixit were seen at the Mumbai and Chennai airport ahead of their flights to Ayodhya.

Amitabh Bachchan

#WATCH | Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Ayodhya.



Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple will take place today.



Dressed in a white kurta-pajama, megastar Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in a car outside the Mumbai airport on Monday morning before he left for Ayodhya.

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar waved at photographers as he left Mumbai for Ayodhya. The cricket legend was among the several VIPs invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar waved at photographers as he left Mumbai for Ayodhya.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi

Telugu actors Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi were seen boarding a private plane in Hyderabad for Ayodhya, dressed in traditional attire. Surrounded by security personnel, the two actors waved at fans as they walked on the tarmac to board the plane along with their families.

#WATCH | Telangana | Telegu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan board a flight to Ayodhya from Hyderabad.



Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony is taking place today.

Rajinikanth and Dhanush

South superstars Rajinikanth and Dhanush flew out to Ayodhya, a day before the grand opening of the Ram Temple. The actors were seen swarmed by fans as they reached Chennai airport for their flight.



Anupam Kher and Randeep Hooda

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram greeted media outside the airport before flying to Ayodhya. The actor joined in on "Jai Shri Ram" chants with the paparazzi. On being asked about the inauguration, Mr Hooda said, "It's a big day for India."

"Kashmir Files" actor Anupam Kher also flew to Ayodhya on Sunday. The actor posted a video of himself inside the flight with a saffron-coloured flag in his hand. "I have reached Ayodhya with all the Ram devotees. There was an atmosphere of great devotion in the plane. We are blessed. Our country is blessed! Jai Shri Ram!," the actor said in a post on Instagram.



Vicky-Katrina and Ranbir-Alia

Bollywood couples Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and actor Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene were also spotted outside the Mumbai airport in traditional wear before they flew to Ayodhya. The couples, wearing sarees and kurta pajamas, greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif leave from Mumbai for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the pranpratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple.

Kangana Ranaut

"Queen" Actor Kangana Ranaut reached Ayodhya on Sunday and took part in a cleanliness drive at an Ayodhya temple. Dressed in a red and gold silk saree, the actor was seen sweeping the floors at the Hanuman Garhi Temple. "Ayodhya has been decorated like a bride. Bhajans and yagya are being organised at several places. It feels like we have reached 'Dev Lok'...We cannot say anything about those who do not want to come...It feels really good to be in Ayodhya right now," she told news agency ANI.