Ram Temple Inauguration: Here Is How You Can Watch Ceremony Online

Ram Mandir inauguration LIVE: The consecration ceremony will start at 12:20 PM

The much-awaited ‘pran pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of Ayodhya's Ram Temple will take place today. The grand inauguration ceremony will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and over 7,000 distinguished guests.

While the celebration to welcome Ram Lalla has already started, the consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM and is likely to end by 1 PM.

Here is how you can watch the event live:

You can watch the live coverage on public television broadcaster Doordarshan.

The magnificent moment will also be live-streamed on Doordarshan's official YouTube Channel.

Devotees can also tune in to DD National.

Be part of history in the making on #Doordarshan. Join us for the grand and exclusive live coverage of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on DD National and its YouTube channel. Live coverage starts at 7:00 AM on 22 January.#स्वागत_है_श्रीराम | #Ayodhya |… pic.twitter.com/5zuj7IuKkh — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) January 21, 2024

The official YouTube channel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be covering the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony live.

Viewers can also log on to NDTV's website and social media handles to virtually take part in the inauguration ceremony.

Users can click on ndtv.com/live.

You can also catch the live updates on the ceremony on the NDTV live blog.

The event will also be streamed live on NDTV's regional websites, as well as the NDTV India portal.