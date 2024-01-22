"Luckiest Person On Earth": Karnataka Sculptor Who Made Ram Lalla Idol

Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Ram Lalla was placed inside the temple last week.

The Karnataka-based sculptor, who created the Ram Lalla idol for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, today said that he considers himself as the "luckiest person" on earth.

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world," Arun Yogiraj told news agency ANI.

The 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony at the Ram temple was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. PM Modi had been observing a series of strict 11-day religious rituals to prepare for the consecration ceremony.

The idol was revealed in its final form today just before the 'pran pratishtha'.

The new idol of Ram Lalla was placed inside the temple last week. The idol shows the Ram Lalla as a five-year-old standing on a lotus.

The 51-inch idol, carved out of black stone by Arun Yogiraj, had been covered with a veil in the days leading up to today's ceremony.

Shortly before the ceremony, PM Modi said it is a "great pleasure" to be part of a "divine programme" at the Ram Temple.

The occasion has been hailed as a 'Diwali' - referring to the festivities that marked Ram's homecoming after the battle with Ravan.