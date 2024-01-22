First Pics Of Ram Lalla Idol, Adorned In Gold, After Temple Consecration

The 51-inch idol, carved from black stone, was dressed in a yellow dhoti with a golden crown, necklaces, holding a golden bow and arrow.

The idol of Ram Lalla depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child.

The first visuals of the idol of Ram Lalla, that depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child, adorned in gold jewellery were revealed after the consecration ceremony at the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya today.

In the build up to the consecration ceremony, photos of the idol with the face and eyes covered with cloth were unveiled by the temple authority.

Later, photos of the uncovered idol inside the sanctum sanctorum went viral on social media. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Pran Pratisthta or consecration ceremony on Monday.

The PM also performed an aarti inside sanctum sanctorum during the consecration ceremony. 

