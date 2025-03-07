Want To Visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir? Check Out The New Post-Kumbh Mela Darshan Tmings

Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, is one of the most sought-after places for devotees. People, in large numbers, are making a bee-line to the holy shrine to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Ayodhya is situated only 160 km from Prayagraj, the city where the Maha Kumbh Mela is held. So, it was no wonder that pilgrims who visited the mela grounds also happened to visit Ram Mandir. As a result, the temple authorities expanded the darshan timings for the convenience of tourists. Now that the Maha Kumbh Mela has concluded on February 26, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rearranged the darshan timings. Before this, the Ram Mandir was open from 6 am to 10 pm. As per the official website, the updated schedule timings are from 7 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 9 pm.

Detailed New Timings For Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Mangala Aarti: According to Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, Ram Mandir will open its doors at 4 am for mangala aarti.

Shringar Aarti: Devotees can enjoy the aarti from 6:30 to 11:50 am. The official opening time is 6 am.

Bhog Aarti: Rajbhog will be offered to the deity at noon. The bhog aarti will also take place at the same time. A short window from noon to 12:30 pm will be open for darshan. After that, the temple will remain closed till 1 pm. Devotees can resume their darshan from 1 pm to 6:50 pm before the gates close at 7 pm.

Sandhya Aarti: The sandhya aarti will be performed in the evening till 9:45 pm. The final bhog of the day will be offered for 15 minutes. Shayan Aarti will be conducted from 10 pm to 10:15 pm, before the temple closes.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed around 32 crore visitors last year in the first six months following Ram Mandir's inauguration, reported the state tourism department.

