Maha Kumbh: When And Where Is The Next Spiritual Gathering?

The Maha Kumbh Mela — the 45-day utsav — concluded earlier this week in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Mela, which is held every 144 years, kickstarted on January 13. The last snan took place on February 26, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The celebration witnessed the arrival of over 60 crore devotees who took a dip in the holy waters of Triveni Sangam. On Friday (February 28), a 15-day sanitation drive was launched by the UP government at the Mela grounds, ensuring a cleaner environment. For those who did not get a chance to attend the spiritual gathering this year, there is no reason to feel disheartened. It is only a mere 2-year wait before you experience the event again. Here's all you need to know about the next Kumbh Mela.

Also Read: Venice Carnival 2025: What To See, Where To Go And How To Save Money

When and Where is the next Kumbh Mela

According to reports, Nashik in Maharashtra will be organising the next Kumbh Mela in 2027.

The religious congregation will be held at Trimbakeshwar. The city, approximately 38 km from Nashik, is situated on the banks of the Godavari River, known as the second-longest river in India. Trimbakeshwar also houses the famous Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

Kumbh Mela 2027 will commence on July 17 and end on August 17.

Kumbh Mela 2027 is expected to draw huge crowds again.

Types of Kumbh Mela

The four main cities where Kumbh Mela is held include Prayagraj, Nashik, Haridwar and Ujjain. This sacred event follows a unique cycle, taking place rotationally every 3 years in either one of these places. While the Kumbh Mela is held every four years, the Ardh Kumbh Mela is organised every 6 years. Additionally, Purna Kumbh Mela is conducted every 12 years. Notably, the most recent Kumbh Mela is believed to have occurred after an extraordinary gap of 144 years.

Also Read: Man's "First-Class" Maha Kumbh Train Experience Goes Viral, Raises Safety Concerns

Kumbh Mela 2027 Plans

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to incorporate cutting-edge technology for the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela. During his appearance at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2025 in Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis assured there would be advanced crowd management, enhanced communication networks and smart infrastructure solutions. What's more, there will be special amenities for devotees to experience the holy bath virtually.