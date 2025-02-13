Man's "First-Class" Maha Kumbh Train Experience Goes Viral, Raises Safety Concerns

Maha Kumbh 2025: As people from across the country and the world flock to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela, different videos about the same have gone viral on social media. These include clips showing everyone from humble devotees to A-listers taking a holy dip, the struggles of people to reach the location, the various arrangements made to accommodate crowds, etc. For instance, a US travel vlogger's post about the difficulties he faced reaching Prayagraj grabbed many eyeballs online. He eventually decided to give up on his plan to attend the event (read full story here).

Another Instagram post about the inconvenience of travelling to Maha Kumbh 2025 has gone viral. A video shared by user Piyushh Agrawal (@piyushhagrawal) shows the inside of a train coach. The caption of the reel simply states, "When You Are Travelling Kumbh Yatra In First Class." The short clip begins by showing the inside of the sleeper cabin, which is shut off from the outside by a door. The person in the video walks up to it and opens the door to show us what's outside this part of the compartment. Many people are seen sitting on the floor as well as standing in the narrow space outside, crowding the entire passage. Take a look below:

The reel has received over 27 million views so far on Instagram. In the comments section, a few people seemed unfazed or unsurprised at such conditions. Some were concerned about the safety of train travellers who have got confirmed tickets but still have to face such problems. Read the reactions of users here:

"And I was thinking about what would the condition of the general coach compartment be."

"Be happy they didn't force to come inside the cabin."

"Imagine what happens if he steps out to get chips."

"This is so damn unsafe!!!"

"This is precisely why and how the stampedes happened."

"I seriously don't understand people requesting you to adjust? He has paid a price close to that of a flight for a private and premium experience, and here, you can't even go to the washroom without struggling for 5 minutes, and maybe sometime later, they would get inside the cabin and ask to sit on the floor. Acceptable till 3AC, but beyond that, they should be transferred to other coaches or deboarded immediately."

