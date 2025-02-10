Maha Kumbh 2025: Helicopter Services From Prayagraj Airport To Triveni Sangam

The Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, continues to draw millions of devotees to Prayagraj. The heavy influx has led to massive traffic congestion, with jams reportedly stretching for hundreds of kilometres. The Prayagraj Sangam railway station has also been temporarily shut as a precautionary measure. To bypass the traffic and long waits, devotees now have the option of reaching Triveni Sangam via helicopter.

The Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board, in collaboration with Fly Ola, is offering helicopter services from Prayagraj Airport to Triveni Sangam and back.

Passengers board the helicopter at the airport and land at a helipad near Triveni Sangam at the Boat Club. From there, a boat ferries them to the confluence for a holy dip. After completing their rituals, they are taken back to the helipad for the return flight to the airport. The entire journey takes approximately 4 to 5 hours.

How Much Does It Cost?

The helicopter service is priced at Rs 35,000 per passenger. The fare includes the helicopter ride, boat transfer, and other logistical arrangements for a seamless pilgrimage. Bookings can be made on the Fly Ola website.

Why Is Triveni Sangam Significant?

Triveni Sangam marks the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, making it one of Hinduism's holiest sites. It is believed to be the spot where Amrit (nectar of immortality) spilled during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean).

The Maha Kumbh 2025, held once every 12 years, began on January 13 and will continue until February 26 in Prayagraj.