Viral Video: Women Travel In Train Toilet To Visit Maha Kumbh, Internet Reacts

A video of three women travelling to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj by squeezing into a train toilet has taken the internet by storm, sparking shock and criticism. The footage, which has now gone viral, showcases the extreme overcrowding in trains heading to the religious gathering and has raised concerns about civic responsibility.

In the widely circulated clip, a young woman is seen filming herself inside a cramped train toilet, standing on top of the toilet seat while two of her friends stand beside her. As she pans the camera around, she cheerfully announces, "Guys, we are in the train toilet and going to the Kumbh Mela." She even jokingly warns a friend not to open the door, suggesting that a crowd is waiting outside.

While the trio appeared to find humour in their predicament, social media users reacted with outrage. Many criticised their behaviour, arguing that occupying a toilet in this manner was not only irresponsible but also unfair to other passengers who needed to use the facility. The video, which has garnered over 898,000 views, has drawn sharp comments about overcrowding, safety concerns, and the lack of civic sense displayed by the women.

Several users took to social media to tag official railway accounts, urging authorities to take action. One user wrote, "@indian_railways_officel @irtc_official @railminindia please look into this matter. They are blocking the washroom for all passengers. This is a serious issue."

With thousands of devotees travelling to Prayagraj, trains have been packed beyond capacity, forcing passengers to find unconventional ways to complete their journeys. However, this particular instance has ignited debate on whether such actions should be tolerated or penalised.

Indian Railways has yet to comment on the viral video, but the incident has sparked discussions about improving transportation facilities during mass gatherings.