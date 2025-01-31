"This One Hurts To Miss" - US Vlogger's Struggle To Reach Maha Kumbh Mela Goes Viral

A travel vlogger's post about missing the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj has grabbed many eyeballs online. US-based travel vlogger, Drew Binsky, shared a long post about how he failed to reach the event despite planning for the trip in advance and also being stuck in traffic for 19 hours. As per his Instagram caption, he shared his thoughts while he was still in the car that was supposed to take him to the Kumbh Mela. He also mentions his grave disappointment about not attending the event especially since it won't happen again for a very long time.

He explains that he could have still made it to the event if he decided to proceed on foot in the cold weather and carry his bags along with him. However, he decided against doing so. Instead, he says he slept in the car with his driver and attempted to make his way back. He wrote, "Travel sucks sometimes. Today I failed to make it to Kumbh Mela - the largest gathering in human history where 400 million people come to take a dip in the sacred rivers of Northern India. I planned this trip for over a year, but I've been stuck in traffic for 19 hours (still in the car as I write this). Roadblocks, police checkpoints, barricades, bumper-to-bumper traffic, complete chaos, smog, stampedes, screaming - I've witnessed all of this and the closest I got to Prayagraj was 21km. The only way to get to Kumbh Mela was to walk with my bags in the cold weather, which I decided not to do. So I slept in the car with my driver, and now we are trying to get out of here."

The vlogger also revealed that this is the first time since he started making videos in 2017 that he didn't succeed in completing his shoot. The rest of his caption read, "Since 2017, I've made 1,200+ videos and this is the very first time that I actually failed to shoot the story. And this one hurts to miss cuz the next time this event will happen is 144 years from now. Attempting to catch a flight later today to Beirut, so I can detox and catch my thoughts. India: 1, Binsky: 0."

In the comments, Instagram users had mixed reactions to the viral post. Many felt that the vlogger had not prepared properly for such an event/trip. A few suggested waiting a few days and trying again since the event would be ongoing. Others sympathised with his struggle and were surprised at the obstacles he had to face.

