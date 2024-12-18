American YouTuber Slams Air India For Offering The 'Worst Business Class Experience'

He claimed that the problems began as soon as he took his seat. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@drewbinsky)

American YouTuber and travel influencer Drew Binsky has called out Air India for what he described as the "worst business-class experience" of his life. The content creator, who flew from London to Amritsar, took to Instagram to share his frustration over the nine-hour journey. He claimed the flight was riddled with issues, including broken seats, unclean surroundings, and poor service. "Can you believe I paid $750 to upgrade for this? I'll never be flying Air India again!" wrote Drew in his Instagram post.

He shared details of his ordeal, including having to eat his meal on a pillow he said was covered in human hair.

The problems reportedly began as soon as Drew boarded the flight. He alleged that his seat mechanism was broken, making it impossible to recline, and the attached table was also damaged. With no functional table, he had to balance his meal on a pillow. The pillow itself, according to Drew, was infested with hair.

He further criticised the cleanliness of the cabin, noting visible dust and grime in the seating area. The in-flight entertainment system also failed to meet expectations, with a broken remote control and an outdated screen. While Drew managed to connect to the flight's WiFi, he claimed the internet was completely inaccessible throughout the journey.

The post has since gone viral, sparking discussions about Air India's service standards.

Drew also criticised the airline's amenity kit, which he said lacked the quality expected of business-class travel. "Usually, you'd get premium skincare products, but this kit had only one lotion that felt like it was from a one-star motel," he said. Even the hot towel service failed to meet expectations, with Drew mentioning that the towel was cold by the time it was handed to him.

"Thank you, Air India, for this nine-hour miserable journey for which I spent $750 to upgrade," Drew concluded in his video, adding that he would not recommend the airline to anyone.

Drew's video has since gone viral, triggering a wave of reactions online. Many users expressed shock at the state of Air India's business class. One user commented, "Bro casually destroyed the company's reputation," while another wrote, "If this is business class, I want to see the economy."

NDTV reached out to Air India for a response, but the airline has yet to comment on the matter.