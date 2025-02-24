Advertisement
Venice Carnival 2025: What To See, Where To Go And How To Save Money

Planning a trip to Venice Carnival 2025? Here is how to make the most of it without overspending. From must-see events to gala dinners, these are the experiences you cannot miss - whether it is your first time or your fifth.

Read Time: 4 mins
Share
Venice Carnival is a popular tourist attraction.

Every February, Venice takes a break from just being ridiculously gorgeous and goes all in on its biggest party - Venice Carnival, or as the locals call it, 'Carnevale di Venezia'. The city transforms into a massive open-air theatre, with people in elaborate masks and costumes filling the streets. Think dazzling parades, live performances, and an energy that does not let up until the very last day. This year, the Carnival kicked off on February 22 and will keep the festivities going until March 4. The theme? "In the Time of Casanova."

History Of Venice Carnival

Venice has been throwing this party for centuries. It became an official public festival in 1296, but its roots go even deeper - back to 1162. After Venice defeated its rival, the Patriarch of Aquileia, the city erupted into wild celebrations, with people gathering in St. Mark's Square for grand festivities. Over time, this evolved into the annual Carnival. Mussolini banned it in the 1930s, but the Italian government brought it back in the late 1970s, and it has only grown bigger since.

'The Flight of the Angel': A Must-See Event

If you are making the trip, 'The Flight of the Angel' is something you have to see. It happens on the first Sunday of the Carnival, featuring a young woman, known as "Marie," soaring through the air from the 99-metre (325-foot) bell tower of Saint Mark's Basilica to a stage below. Dressed as an angel, she showers the crowd with confetti as she glides over them. It is one of the most breathtaking moments of the festival.

Venice Carnival

Venice Carnival draws a huge crowd every year. 
Photo Credit: iStock

Best Masquerade Balls and Gala Dinners

Venice Carnival is famous for its extravagant masquerade balls. Some of the best ones include:

  • The Glass Slippers Gala 
    Held on the island of Murano, known for its world-famous glass-blowing tradition. Guests have the chance to win a beautifully crafted Murano glass slipper.
  • Venetian Reflections Carnival Ball
    Set in the stunning Palazzo Labia, this event is straight out of a period drama, with Tiepolo's frescoes adding to the grand setting.
  • Il Ballo del Doge
    Often called the most exclusive Venice Carnival ball, this event is a mix of art, music, and high fashion, bringing together elite guests from around the world.

Unique Experiences: Mask-Making, Glassblowing, and More

If you want to do more than just watch the parades, there are plenty of hands-on experiences:

  • Make Your Own Carnival Mask
    Learn from Venetian artisans and create a personalised mask to take home.
  • Murano Glassblowing Workshops
    See skilled glassmakers in action and even try glassblowing yourself.
  • Burano Lace-Making Tour
    Take a boat trip to Burano, a picturesque island known for its handmade lace and colourful houses.

Budget Tips: How To Experience Venice Carnival Without Overspending

Want to experience the magic of Venice Carnival without spending a fortune? Here are a few tips:

  • Stay outside the main tourist areas
    Hotels in central Venice can be pricey. Consider accommodations in Mestre or Lido for more affordable options.
  • Skip the full costume
    While extravagant outfits are amazing, a simple Venetian mask is enough to blend into the festive atmosphere.
  • Use public transport
    Gondola rides are fun but expensive. Take the vaporetto (water bus) to explore Venice at a lower cost.
     
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

