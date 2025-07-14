"PM Modi Built Ram Mandir, Brought 5G To India": Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and also brought 5G, said Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, underlining the government's focus on both heritage and progress.

"People with leftist ideology ask what good came from building the Ram Mandir. I say they won't understand. Modi ji built the Ram temple and brought 5G to India. He took digital payments to the vegetable seller on the street," Mr Shah said, while attending 63rd Foundation Day of Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP).

The Minister also highlighted Modi government's broader efforts - from replacing colonial symbols with Indian ones to expanding AIIMS, IITs, and promoting education in regional languages.

Praising BVP's legacy of selfless service inspired by Swami Vivekananda, Mr Shah said the organisation has over 1,600 branches across the country and continues to serve with dedication, especially during disasters and social causes.

"It is not just an organisation, but an idea that links Indians to their identity," said Mr Shah.

"BVP has been walking the path of service long before this era-and it will continue to do so," Mr Shah added.