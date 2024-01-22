'Energy Here Is Infectious': CEOs At Mega Ayodhya Ram Temple Event

OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal shared a series of pictures from Ayodhya.

The mega consecration ceremony at the new-ly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, adorned with gold and flowers, was revealed shortly before the grand 'pran pratistha' ceremony.

Politicians, celebrities, entrepreneurs, sports personalities, and musicians attended the ceremony today. Sridhar Vembu, CEO of technology giant Zoho, reached Ayodhya along with his family.

He shared a couple of family pictures including his mother, brother and his wife. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Vembu expressed his gratitude and stated that his mother is a lifelong devotee of Lord Shri Ram.

He wrote, “In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram.”

In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu.



Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here.



Jai Shri Ram ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gwFIE8mZJb — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2024

OYO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal shared a series of pictures as he arrived in Ayodhya today. The first picture shows glimpses of the architectural marvel adorned with flowers.

In one of the frames, Mr Agarwal can be seen posing in front of the Ram Temple. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “The gates are open! We're standing inside the temple grounds getting our first up-close look. The energy here is infectious- this is truly a historic moment! Chants and prayers can be heard as devotees stream in.”

The gates are open! We're standing inside the temple grounds getting our first up-close look. The energy here is infectious- this is truly a historic moment! Chants and prayers can be heard as devotees stream in. pic.twitter.com/qF3I2JoxBt — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 22, 2024

Ease My Trip co-founder Nishant Pitti also marked his presence at the auspicious event in Ayodhya. Sharing a picture of himself, while posing in front of the Ram temple, Nishant Pitti hoped that “the spirit of unity” would fill the hearts of millions.

The text with the picture read, “On this auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the spirit of unity and celebration resonates in the heart of millions of Indians. May Lord Ram fill our lives with joy, peace, and prosperity.” He ended the text with the hashtag, “Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha”

On this auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the spirit of unity and celebration resonates in the heart of millions of Indians. May Lord Ram fill our lives with joy, peace, and prosperity. #RamMandirPranPrathistha#AyodhaRamMandirpic.twitter.com/efylVHcsOU — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) January 22, 2024

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Mr. Pitti said, “This is like a historic moment for every Indian. We got goosebumps as soon as we came here...”

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Pitti says "This is like a historic moment for every Indian. We got goosebumps as soon as we came here..." pic.twitter.com/dDHkUzuzIz — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has shared a special post on X (formerly Twitter).

Acknowledging the grand event, Mr Adani shared a picture of Lord Ram and wrote, “On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony.”

On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony. pic.twitter.com/3MzcKiI8GG — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty were also in attendance.