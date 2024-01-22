'Got Goosebumps': EaseMyTrip Co-Founder After Attending Ram Temple Event

MrPitti also posted a picture of himself on his social media accounts.

Politicians, celebrities, entrepreneurs, sports personalities, and musicians have arrived at the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the mega-consecration ceremony. Ease My Trip co-founder Nishant Pitti also attended the auspicious event in Ayodhya.

Mr Pitti, 37, opted to wear traditional clothes for the occasion at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Sharing his experience on attending the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Mr Pitti told news agency ANI that he got goosebumps as soon as he arrived at the ceremony."This is like a historic moment for every Indian. We got goosebumps as soon as we came here..." he told ANI.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Pitti says "This is like a historic moment for every Indian. We got goosebumps as soon as we came here..." pic.twitter.com/dDHkUzuzIz — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Mr Pitti also posted a picture of himself on his social media accounts. Along with the picture, he wrote, "On this auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the spirit of unity and celebration resonates in the heart of millions of Indians. May Lord Ram fill our lives with joy, peace, and prosperity."

On this auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the spirit of unity and celebration resonates in the heart of millions of Indians. May Lord Ram fill our lives with joy, peace, and prosperity. #RamMandirPranPrathistha#AyodhaRamMandirpic.twitter.com/efylVHcsOU — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) January 22, 2024

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu reached Ayodhya along with his family and shared pictures from his visit. Mr Vembu expressed his gratitude and stated that his mother is a lifelong devotee of Lord Shri Ram.

''In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram,'' he wrote. The first picture shows Mr Vembu posing with his mother, brother, and sister-in-law. The other shows him taking a selfie with his mother.

OYO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal is also on his way to attend the ceremony at Ram Mandir. Apart from them, many other business and prominent industry leaders have also been invited to attend the grand ceremony.

Notably, the magnificent Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir or Ram Temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

Meanwhile, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty were also in attendance.