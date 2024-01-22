''Very Blessed'': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Visits Ayodhya With Family, Shares Pics

The temple trust has invited more than 7,000 people to attend the grand inauguration

The much-awaited inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place today with the 'pran pratistha' (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla taking place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the ceremony, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu reached Ayodhya along with his family and shared pictures from his visit. Mr Vembu expressed his gratitude and stated that his mother is a lifelong devotee of Lord Shri Ram.

''In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram,'' he wrote. The first picture shows Mr Vembu posing with his mother, brother, and sister-in-law. The other shows him taking a selfie with his mother.

In another post on X, Mr Vembu shared, ''With R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM who very kindly arranged our visit. Thank you.''

OYO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal is also on his way to attend the ceremony at Ram Mandir. Apart from them, many other business and prominent industry leaders have also been invited to attend the grand ceremony.

The 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram Mandir will begin at 12:20 pm and is likely to end by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. The temple trust has invited cricket stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni and Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor to attend the ceremony.

Notably, the magnificent Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir or Ram temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the temple's ground floor, the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed.

To mark the occasion of the consecration ceremony, government offices, boards, and corporations in several states have declared a half day or a holiday. Meanwhile, security measures in Ayodhya are stringent, with a multi-layered security cover comprising 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence.