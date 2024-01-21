OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Visits Jagannath Temple, Says 'Next Stop Ayodhya'

He said that he wanted to begin the "holy week" with the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

The preparations for the grand 'Pran Prathistha' (consecration) ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22 are in full swing. OYO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal is also on his way to attend the ceremony at Ram Mandir. Before the event, he shared that he kicked off his pilgrimage with the Jagannath temple in Puri.

He took to X and shared a video of the same. The entrepreneur stated since he hails from Odisha, he wanted to begin the "holy week" with the blessings of Lord Jagannath. While sharing the video, he said, "Kickstarting this holy week with a visit to the Puri Jagannath Temple. Next stop is Ayodhya. I will be sharing more updates along the way. Jai Jagannath."

In the clip, Mr Agarwal is dressed in a grey tracksuit and can be heard saying, "Namaste. Aap log jaisa ki jaante hain main yahan se apne Ayodhya ke darshan ka Pran Prathishtha ke raaste mein shuruwaat kar raha hoon. Aur main Odisha se hoon toh islie mujhe laga shuruwaat karnege Jagannat Puri se. Yaha se main aapko Ayodhya ke Ram Lalla jee ke mandir aur Pran Prathishtha tak ke updates deta rahunga. Bhot bhot dhanyawad. (Namaste, as you know, from here I am starting my Ayodhya pilgrimage to the Pran Prathishtha ceremony. Since I am from Odisha, I thought I would start from Jagannat Puri. From here, I will give you updates till Ram Mandir and Pran Prathishtha in Ayodhya. Many thanks)."

A few days ago, the OYO CEO received an invite to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Temple. Mr Agarwal took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that it was a moment of "personal pride". "I am humbled by the invitation to attend this momentous occasion. The consecration ceremony on January 22nd represents the opening of a new chapter in India's spiritual legacy. As someone raised on stories of Ayodhya's cultural significance, this is a matter of personal pride and honour." The entrepreneur stated that Ayodhya is the biggest destination for spiritual travel in India with over three lakh visitors expected daily and it "stands as a bright spot in India's spiritual tourism ecosystem."

Concluding the post, the OYO CEO said that "business and belief seamlessly converge" in the city. He said, "In Ayodhya, business and belief seamlessly converge - a city of immense spiritual significance that also presents valuable business opportunities. This is not only a source of personal joy, but also a proud moment for the entire nation."

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, the main ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. The entire event will be telecasted live. The new idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the temple today. The idol shows Ram Lalla as a five-year-old standing on a lotus, also crafted from the same stone.