'Business and Belief Seamlessly Converge': OYO Founder On Ram Temple Event Invite

Mr Agarwal said that it was a moment of "personal pride".

OYO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal received an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22. Preparations for the occasion are underway, with many prominent luminaries invited. It is expected to be a prestigious meeting of political leaders, athletes, and celebrities, among others. Celebrities such as megastar Rajinikanth, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, along with his son Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, cricketers MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have already been invited.

Mr Agarwal took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that it was a moment of "personal pride". I am humbled by the invitation to attend this momentous occasion. The consecration ceremony on January 22nd represents the opening of a new chapter in India's spiritual legacy. As someone raised on stories of Ayodhya's cultural significance, this is a matter of personal pride and honour."

The entrepreneur stated that Ayodhya is the biggest destination for spiritual travel in India with over three lakh visitors expected daily and it "stands as a bright spot in India's spiritual tourism ecosystem."

I am humbled by the invitation to attend this momentous occasion. The consecration ceremony on January 22nd represents the opening of a new chapter in India's spiritual legacy.



As someone raised on stories of Ayodhya's cultural significance, this is a matter of personal pride… pic.twitter.com/9b5AaOty8N — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 15, 2024

"The Uttar Pradesh government's progressive policies and infrastructure development have created an environment for tourism and business to flourish in the state. The booming opportunity and entrepreneurship has enabled OYO to establish a strong presence in Ayodhya, with over 50 properties to choose from. We stand fully prepared to serve and enable smooth access for pilgrims from across India and the world to experience Ayodhya's spiritual vibrance," he added.

Concluding the post, the OYO CEO said that "business and belief seamlessly converge" in the city. He said, "In Ayodhya, business and belief seamlessly converge - a city of immense spiritual significance that also presents valuable business opportunities. This is not only a source of personal joy, but also a proud moment for the entire nation."

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

PM Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.