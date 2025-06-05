"Glorious, Historic Moment": PM Modi On Consecration Of <i>Ram Darbar</i>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Ayodhya has witnessed another glorious and historic moment following the consecration of 'Ram Darbar' -- Lord Rama in his royal form -- along with the installation of idols in eight newly built temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

The ritual was the second major consecration ceremony at the temple, the first being that of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, in the presence of the prime minister.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the divine and grand 'Ram Darbar' will fill the devotees of Ram with devotion and joy.

प्रभु श्री राम की जन्मस्थली अयोध्या एक और गौरवशाली और ऐतिहासिक क्षण का साक्षी बनी है। भव्य-दिव्य राम दरबार की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का ये पावन अवसर समस्त रामभक्तों को श्रद्धा और आनंद से भावविभोर करने वाला है। मेरी कामना है कि मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्री राम सभी देशवासियों को… https://t.co/sbZ4HrJm20 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2025

The PM said he hopes that Lord Ram bestows his blessings of happiness, health and prosperity upon the countrymen.

