Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"Glorious, Historic Moment": PM Modi On Consecration Of Ram Darbar

The PM said he hopes that Lord Ram bestows his blessings of happiness, health and prosperity upon the countrymen.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Glorious, Historic Moment": PM Modi On Consecration Of <i>Ram Darbar</i>
The ritual was the second major consecration ceremony at the temple.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Ayodhya has witnessed another glorious and historic moment following the consecration of 'Ram Darbar' -- Lord Rama in his royal form -- along with the installation of idols in eight newly built temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

The ritual was the second major consecration ceremony at the temple, the first being that of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, in the presence of the prime minister.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the divine and grand 'Ram Darbar' will fill the devotees of Ram with devotion and joy.

The PM said he hopes that Lord Ram bestows his blessings of happiness, health and prosperity upon the countrymen.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ram Darbar Ayodhya, Ram Temple Ayodhya, PM Modi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com