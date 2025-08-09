Jaguar's New CEO Says Customer Response "Exciting" Despite Trump's Backlash

Jaguar Land Rover's incoming CEO PB Balaji has dismissed US President Donald Trump's criticism of the luxury carmaker's recent brand overhaul. He said the strategy is to connect to customers, and the company continues to perform well despite a challenging market.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Trump claimed, this week, that Jaguar Land Rover was in “absolute turmoil” following a 2024 marketing campaign he labelled “woke.” The promotional video, notable for its bright visuals, runway-ready models and absence of cars, coincided with the removal of Jaguar's iconic leaping cat emblem.

PB Balaji, currently chief financial officer of parent company Tata Motors Ltd., will take over the CEO role at JLR in November 2025. Speaking to reporters on August 8, Balaji defended the changes and said the market reaction had been positive.

“We have put our plans together, the cars are being revealed, they are getting an exciting response from the customers on the ground. Therefore that's what the strategy is,” he said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

When asked about Trump's comments, Balaji dismissed suggestions that the rebrand was linked to outgoing CEO Adrian Mardell's resignation. Instead, he pointed to JLR's resilience in an industry grappling with slower global sales. “You need to compare our numbers vis-a-vis how others are delivering,” Balaji said.

The controversy over Jaguar's marketing strategy has drawn criticism from a range of political and industry figures. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claimed the brand risked “going bust,” while Tesla chief Elon Musk questioned whether the company was still making cars.

JLR has also faced headwinds from US trade tariffs introduced under Trump, which have impacted deliveries of its luxury SUVs.

Despite the backlash, Balaji maintained that the rebrand aligns with the company's long-term goals.

Jaguar has paused production ahead of launching its all-electric line-up next year. The shift aims to attract younger buyers, moving away from the brand's long-standing image as a choice for older, status-conscious drivers in the UK. The company is focusing on selling fewer vehicles at higher price points, Bloomberg reported.