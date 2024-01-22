Watch: Aerial Video Of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Shot From PM Modi's Chopper

The streets and skyline of Ayodhya are covered with saffron flags

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the 'pran pratishtha', or consecration, ceremony, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by his side.

The Prime Minister's office shared an aerial video of the grand temple ahead of his arrival in the temple town. The video was shot from PM Modi's chopper, it's learnt.

PM Modi had been observing a series of strict 11-day religious rituals to prepare for the consecration ceremony.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion, read a statement from his office. "The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony," read the statement.

After the mega ceremony, the Prime Minister will interact with labourers who have been building the Ram Temple.

He would also visit Kuber Tila, where the ancient temple of Lord Shiv has been restored.

Cut-outs of the Ram temple along with Lord Ram have been put up at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

The new idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the temple last week. The idol shows the Ram Lalla as a five-year-old standing on a lotus.