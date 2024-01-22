In Pics: Spectacular Visuals Of Ram Temple Ahead Of Consecration Ceremony

The 'Pran Pratishtha' will be presided over by 14 couples from different parts of India.

The ancient town of Ayodhya is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares to welcome Lord Ram for the consecration ceremony of the newly-built Ram Temple.

Scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla, the childhood manifestation of Lord Ram, promises to draw attendees from diverse backgrounds.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a string of high-profile celebrities, representatives from major spiritual and religious sects and tribal communities are expected to participate in this auspicious event.

With dimensions spanning 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, the grand Ram Temple boasts 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The consecration rituals, initiated on January 16 from the Saryu river, are set to culminate in the afternoon during the 'abhijeet muhurta,' according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust overseeing the temple's construction.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' will be presided over by 14 couples from different parts of India who will act as "hosts" for the consecration of the new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj.

The entire city is adorned with flowers and special lights, resonating with an air of religious exuberance.

Security measures in Ayodhya are stringent, with a multi-layered security cover comprising 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence. Movable barriers with barbed wires ensure controlled traffic, especially during VVIP movements.

A select list of 506 A-listers, including Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, are among the distinguished invitees to the historic event. Notably, opposition leaders have opted to abstain, with the Congress labeling the event a "BJP-RSS affair."

