Ram Temple Consecration: PM Modi's Full Schedule For Ayodhya Temple Event

PM Modi will reach Ram temple at 11 am. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya today. PM Modi has been preparing for the mega ceremony for the past 11 days by following rigorous rites, performing rituals and visiting temples associated with the epic Ramayana.

On Monday morning, the prime minister will fly from Delhi to Ayodhya to participate in the consecration rituals which will began after noon.

Here's the full schedule of PM Modi's six-hour Ayodhya visit:

9.05am: PM Modi departs from Delhi Airport

10.30am: PM Modi arrives at Ayodhya Airport

10.45am: PM Modi to arrive at Ayodhya helipad

10.55am: PM Modi will reach Ram Janmabhoomi

12.20pm: Temple consecration rituals will begin

12.29pm: Final ritual of Pran Pratishtha will be performed

12.55pm: PM Modi will depart from venue

1.15pm: PM Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat to address public meet

2.10pm: PM Modi to visit Kuber Teela

2.35pm: PM Modi arrives at Ayodhya helipad

3.05pm: Departs from Ayodhya

4.25pm: Arrives At Delhi Airport