Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani: Ram Temple Event Guest List

Consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place today

The much-awaited inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place today.

The 'pran pratistha' (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and about 7,000 distinguished guests, including prominent politicians, sportspersons, film stars, and industrialists.

Politicians Invited To Ram Temple Ceremony

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are on the guest list for the grand Ram Mandir event.

Former presidents Ram Nath Kovind and Pratibha Patil, and former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu are also on the list along with former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and Ranjan Bhattacharya, the son-in-law of former prime minister and BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley's wife Sangeeta and daughter Sonali, and former Lok Sabha speakers Sumitra Mahajan and Meira Kumar, are on the list too.

Chief Justice, ISRO Team On Guest List For Ayodhya Ram Temple Event

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and several sitting and former judges, including Ranjan Gogoi have been invited for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir.

ISRO chairperson S Somanath, former ISRO chairperson K Sivan, ISRO director Nilesh Desai, and DRDO scientist Sudarshan Sharma have also been invited.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and former diplomats Veena Sikri and Lakshmi Puri, Vande Bharat Express train mastermind Sudhanshu Mani, and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant are also among the invitees.

Sportspersons Invited For Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

Indian cricket stars including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Virendra Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have got invites for the Ram temple event.

Former captain of the Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj, shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, sprint queen PT Usha, and footballer Bhaichung Bhutia are also among the prominent sports personalities who have received invitations.

Actors Who May Attend 'Pran Pratistha' At Ram Temple

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are on the guest list, which also features Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit and BJP's actor-MPs Hema Malini and Sunny Deol.

Actors Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Junior NTR have also been invited to the 'pran pratistha' ceremony at the Ram Temple.

Actor Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV series "Ramayan", and his co-star in the show Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Goddess Sita, have also been invited.

Directors Madhur Bhandarkar and Sanjay Bhansali, and singers Shreya Ghoshal, Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota, Sonu Nigam, and Anuradha Paudwal have also been invited as guests.

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir, and writer Prasoon Joshi have also been invited.

Industrialists Invited To Ram Mandir Event

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Ratan N Tata, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, and Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran are on the guest list.

Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and mining mogul Anil Agarwal have also been invited to the Ram temple event.

Hinduja group's Ashok Hinduja, Wipro's Azim Premji, Nusli Wadia of Bombay Dyeing, Torrent group founder and chairperson Sudhir Mehta, GMR Group's G M R Rao, and real estate baron Niranjan Hiranandani have also been invited.

Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, Piramal Group's Ajay Piramal, Mahindra and Mahindra's Anand Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services CEO K Krithivasan, Jindal Steel & Power head Naveen Jindal, Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak, and Infosys co-founders NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy are other prominent industrialists who have been invited for the event.

(With agency inputs)