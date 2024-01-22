6 Temples PM Modi Visited During His 11-Day Ritual Before Ayodhya Event

The PM's final stop on this pilgrimage was on January 20 at the Ranganathaswamy Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before presiding over the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, had embarked on an 11-day ritual, visiting the places where Lord Ram had set foot, as mentioned in the epic Ramayana.

PM Modi's 11-day ritual also included following a rigid diet consisting of coconut water and fruits, sleeping on the floor and feeding cows.

With the PM's penance culminating in the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, here's a look back at the temples he visited.

Kalaram Temple, Maharashtra

The Prime Minister's journey began on January 12 in Maharashtra's Nashik, where after a roadshow, he visited the Kalaram Temple on the banks of the River Godavari in the Panchavati area of the city.

The Prime Minister performed 'Jal Pujan' and 'aarti' while several priests sang Ram hymns.

According to the Ramayana, Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, and Goddess Sita, after the 10th year of their 14-year exile, lived along the banks of Godavari for a couple of years.

Veerabhadra Temple, Andhra Pradesh

On January 16, the Prime Minister's pilgrimage continued in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi, where stands the Veerabhadra Temple. Inside the temple, the PM immersed himself in prayers.

Lepakshi, renowned for its connection to the epic tale of Ramayana, is believed to be the site where Jatayu, the giant eagle, intercepted the abduction of Goddess Sita by Ravan. It is here that the dying Jatayu, having conveyed crucial information about Goddess Sita's captivity, was granted 'Moksha', a divine liberation by Lord Ram.

Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple, Kerala

On January 17, the pilgrimage led to Kerala, where the PM visited Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple. The Prime Minister offered prayers at the Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur, nestled in the heart of Thrissur district.

At the temple, PM Modi attended the wedding of the daughter of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi and interacted with leading actors of Malayalam cinema, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Jayaram, and Dileep.

Ranganathaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

The PM's final stop on this pilgrimage was on January 20 at the Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, with its historical ties to Ayodhya. The temple, one of the oldest and most revered in the country, houses the reclining form of Lord Vishnu, known as Sri Ranganatha Swamy.

According to Vaishnava literature, this idol has a connection to Ayodhya as it is believed that Lord Ram handed the picture of Vishnu to Vibhishana, directing him to carry it to Lanka.

The PM also worshipped at a Lord Ram shrine on a beach near Arichal Munai, where he prayed, performed yoga and paid floral tributes. PM Modi visited the Sri Kothandaramaswamy temple, which is on the way towards Dhanushkodi and Arichal Munai.