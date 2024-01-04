392 Pillars, 44 Gates: Key Features Of The Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Ayodhya:
Devotees will be permitted entry to the grand temple starting from January 24.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The consecration ceremony, known as pran-pratishtha, will involve the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbha-griha) of the temple. Devotees, on the other hand, will be permitted entry to the grand temple starting from January 24.
Some features of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple include:
- The temple is designed in the traditional Nagar architectural style (mostly popular in the regions around Malwa, Rajputana and Kalinga).
- The temple's dimensions are as follows: length (east to west) - 380 feet, width - 250 feet, and height - 161 feet.
- It will be a three-story structure with each floor having a height of 20 feet. The temple will have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.
- The main sanctum will house a child form of Lord Shri Ram (deity of Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar), and the first floor will feature Shri Ram Darbar.
- The temple will include 5 pavilions: Dance, Color, Sabha, Prayer, and Kirtan Pavilions.
- Pillars and walls will be adorned with carved statues of Gods and Goddesses.
- Entry to the temple will be from the east side, climbing 32 stairs from Singhdwar.
- Provisions for ramps and lifts will be made for the disabled and elderly.
- A rectangular wall surrounding the temple will be 732 metres in total length and 14 feet in width.
- Four temples dedicated to Sun God, Mother Bhagwati, Ganapati, and Lord Shiva will be constructed at the four corners of the park. Temples for Maa Annapurna and Hanuman ji will be in the northern and southern arms, respectively.
- Sitakoop from the mythological period will be present near the temple.
- Other proposed temples in the complex will be dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vashishtha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Mata Shabari, and Rishipatni Devi Ahilya.
- The ancient Lord Shiva temple on Navratna Kuber Tila in the southwestern part has been renovated, with a Jatayu statue installed.
- The temple construction avoids the use of iron, and there is no concrete on the ground.
- A 14-metre thick Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) foundation has been laid under the temple, resembling an artificial rock.
- A 21-foot-high plinth made of granite has been constructed to protect the temple from soil moisture.
- Independent facilities like a sewer treatment plant, water treatment plant, water system for fire fighting, and a power station have been built within the temple complex, minimising dependence on external resources.
- A Pilgrims Facility Center with a capacity of 25,000 is being constructed, providing lockers, medical facilities, and amenities for pilgrims.
- The temple premises will have bathroom facilities, toilets, wash basins, and open taps.
- The temple is constructed following Indian tradition and using indigenous technology, with a focus on environmental conservation. Of the total 70-acre area, 70% will remain green forever.
- The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple construction is managed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
- The estimated cost of the temple's construction is expected to range between Rs 1,400 crore to Rs 1,800 crore. The temple trust is receiving donations ranging from Rs 60-70 lakh for the construction.