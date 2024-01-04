392 Pillars, 44 Gates: Key Features Of The Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Devotees will be permitted entry to the grand temple starting from January 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The consecration ceremony, known as pran-pratishtha, will involve the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbha-griha) of the temple. Devotees, on the other hand, will be permitted entry to the grand temple starting from January 24.

Some features of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple include: