Bhagwant Mann Goes Big On Cash Doles. Experts Say Sentiments Weigh More

Less than a year before Punjab heads to Assembly polls, the Bhagwant Mann government has stepped up its welfare push, rolling out back-to-back schemes with direct cash benefits.

From launching the long-promised monthly financial assistance for women to announcing a five-fold hike in the honorarium of village sarpanches, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears keen to reinforce its pro-poor credentials at a time it faces political turbulence on multiple fronts.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the Mukhya Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana on Wednesday from his constituency, Dhuri, and the government released the first three months' instalments for July to September directly into the bank accounts of nearly 40 lakh women.

Women registered under the scheme will receive Rs 1,000 every month, while Scheduled Caste beneficiaries will get Rs 1,500. The scheme fulfils one of AAP's flagship promises made during the 2022 Assembly elections.

Days earlier, Mann announced that the monthly allowance of sarpanches would be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 from August 15, benefiting more than 13,000 village heads.

Why The Timing Matters

The timing of these announcements is politically significant. The Mann government is facing criticism over several issues, the most prominent being its stand-off with the Akal Takht over the controversial video involving the chief minister. With Sikh religious sentiments dominating the political discourse, the government's welfare push is widely being viewed as an attempt to shift the narrative towards governance and social welfare.

Whether these cash transfers will translate into electoral gains, however, remains an open question.

Political analyst Shiv Inder Singh believes welfare schemes alone may not be enough to counter anti-incumbency or emotionally charged political issues.

"Cash incentives may or may not yield the electoral dividends political parties expect. The elections are still several months away, and there is always the possibility that the impact of such measures could fade with time. Look at the example of free electricity. The party that came to power promising free power is now grappling with frequent outages, which are affecting paddy transplantation across the state. Ultimately, governance issues can overshadow the benefits of welfare schemes," he said.

Read: AAP Under Fire, Opposition United: Impact Of The Akal Takht's Directive

'Sentiments Outweigh Money'

He also questioned whether the hike in the honorarium of sarpanches would significantly influence rural voting behaviour.

"The rural electorate cannot be won over merely by increasing the honorarium of sarpanches. Emotional and sentimental issues often carry far greater political weight. We witnessed this after the 2015 sacrilege incidents, when even Akali Dal-backed sarpanches were unable to organise programmes in their own villages because of the intense public backlash. In Punjab, issues that touch people's sentiments can easily outweigh financial incentives," Singh added.

The debate extends beyond Punjab. Political parties across the country have increasingly relied on direct benefit schemes to convince voters. The Congress, too, came to power in Himachal Pradesh promising monthly financial assistance for women, though implementation has faced delays due to fiscal constraints. The larger question now confronting political parties is whether welfare promises that helped them win one election can continue to deliver the same political returns in the next.

'Why Wait Till End Of Tenure?'

Speaking at the scheme's launch, Mann's wife Gurpreet Kaur said that the initiative fulfills another election promise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. She said the monthly financial assistance would strengthen the economic position of women and help make them financially self-reliant.

The launch has triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, which questioned both the timing of the scheme and its financial sustainability.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon alleged that the government had delayed implementing a promise made in 2022 until the final year of its tenure. He questioned why women had not received payments for the previous months and raised concerns over the state's rising debt, asking how the scheme would be sustained in the future.

The Shiromani Akali Dal also criticised the government, calling the move a delayed implementation of its election promise.

Party spokesperson advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler claimed that women were receiving only three months' payments despite the promise of monthly assistance throughout the government's tenure. He also alleged that a large number of eligible women had been left out of the scheme.

Read: AAP Government Faces Heat Over Punjab's Power Crisis Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Congress's 4 Questions For Mann

Congress national general secretary Randeep Surjewala also targeted the Punjab government, raising four questions for Bhagwant Mann. He asked whether the government had adequate funds to continue the scheme, why it was launched only in the final year of the term, and whether it was merely an election-time announcement. Surjewala further claimed the scheme would require over Rs 21,000 crore annually and questioned whether the state had made sufficient financial provisions.

The Punjab government maintained that the scheme fulfils one of its key election guarantees and said eligible women will continue receiving the monthly honorarium, while new applicants will also be included in subsequent phases.

For AAP, the challenge extends beyond fulfilling poll promises. While cash transfers may strengthen support among beneficiaries, Punjab's political history suggests that governance, religious sentiments, identity politics and anti-incumbency often shape electoral outcomes more decisively than financial incentives.

As the state moves closer to the 2027 Assembly elections, the effectiveness of the Mann government's welfare push will ultimately be judged not merely by the money distributed, but by whether voters believe it outweighs the controversies and governance challenges.