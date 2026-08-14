Jailed Extremist's Video Surfaces Ahead Of 'Bandi Sikh' March In Chandigarh

A video allegedly showing pro-Khalistan extremist Jagtar Singh Hawara appealing for peace ahead of the August 15 march by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has gone viral on social media. NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The march, being organised by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha from its protest site near YPS Chowk to the Punjab Governor's residence, is seeking the release of Sikh prisoners who have spent prolonged periods in jail. Hawara is among the Sikh prisoners whose release the group has been demanding.

In the alleged video, Hawara appeals to the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and youth protesters to maintain peace during the march. His appeal comes at a significant moment, with the Punjab government having separately sought parole for Hawara, who is convicted of assassinating former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

The August 15 agitation has also received the backing of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), giving the march added institutional weight. The group has been holding its protest near the Chandigarh-Mohali border since January 7, 2023, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, including those who have spent prolonged periods in jail.

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Hawara's case has given fresh visibility to the wider Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) issue. Hawara remains one of the prominent names among Sikh prisoners whose release has been sought by various Sikh organisations and groups.

The timing of the renewed protest is politically significant. With Punjab moving closer to the 2027 Assembly elections, the Bandi Singhs issue is once again resurfacing in the state's panthic and political discourse.

The issue of prolonged jail time, parole and release of Sikh prisoners has repeatedly resonated among sections of the Sikh community. The SGPC's backing of the march, the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's continued pressure over the issue and the Punjab government's move seeking parole for Hawara indicate that the issue could acquire greater political significance as parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the polls.

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For now, the August 15 march is expected to bring the demand for the release of Sikh prisoners back to the centre of attention, with Hawara's parole case and the wider Bandi Singhs question increasingly becoming part of Punjab's political conversation.

Meanwhile, in view of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, hearing a public interest litigation, ordered that the administrations of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh will take all necessary precautionary measures to maintain law and order.