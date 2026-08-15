Congress Signals Support For Sikh Prisoners' Release Amid <i>Bandi Sikh</i> Politics

With the issue of Bandi Singhs (imprisoned Sikhs) once again dominating Punjab's political discourse ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the Congress has asserted that the party has never opposed the release of Sikh prisoners.

Former Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli, grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, made a significant statement during a rally in Khanna.

Kotli said that the entire Beant Singh family would never become an obstacle to the release of Bandi Singhs and was even willing to formally consent.

"The entire family of Beant Singh will never be an obstacle to the release of Bandi Singhs. If our word is required for their release, we are ready to give it in writing that we have no objection to the release of Bandi Singhs," Kotli said.

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also echoed the same position, stating that the Congress had never stood in the way of the release of Sikh prisoners. His remarks are being seen as an attempt by the party to connect with Sikh sentiments at a time when the issue has regained political momentum across Punjab.

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The renewed Congress stance comes amid increasing competition among Punjab's major political parties over the emotionally charged issue of Sikh prisoners. The Aam Aadmi Party has repeatedly raised the matter with the Centre, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently meeting Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and pressing for the release of Sikh prisoners.

The BJP, which has often faced criticism from Sikh groups over the issue, has also sought to engage with it politically. Former BJP Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu recently met the Punjab Governor and urged him to facilitate the release of Jagtar Singh Hawara, who was convicted for murdering former chief minister Beant Singh -- a move that surprised many political observers.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has consistently projected itself as a supporter of the release of Sikh prisoners, particularly Balwant Singh Rajoana. The party has repeatedly demanded clemency for Rajoana and has accused successive governments of delaying justice in such cases.

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With the Congress now publicly aligning itself with the demand for the release of Bandi Singhs, all four major political players in Punjab - AAP, BJP, the Akali Dal, and Congress - are seen trying to occupy political space around the issue.

The debate over Sikh prisoners has long remained a deeply emotional and symbolic issue in Punjab, cutting across political and religious lines. As the state moves closer to the 2027 Assembly elections, the Bandi Singhs issue is increasingly emerging as a key political flashpoint, with every major party attempting to demonstrate that it supports the cause and is not opposed to the release of Sikh prisoners.