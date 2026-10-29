Pune Cop Caught Drunk Driving In Uniform, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

A woman police constable in Pune has been suspended for drunk driving and endangering public safety. She has also been accused of drinking alcohol in police uniform and misbehaving while on duty. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The constable has been identified as Ashwini Phulchand Kekan. According to the suspension order, the incident occurred between October 26 and 27 in Pune's Manjari area.

The order states that Kekan lost control of her car while driving under the influence of alcohol. A subsequent medical examination confirmed alcohol consumption.

A case has been registered against Kekan at the Manjari police station. Action was taken against her on charges of tarnishing the image of the police force.

During her suspension period, Kekan is prohibited from engaging in any private employment or business and cannot leave headquarters without prior permission.

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar had earlier shared a video of the incident on social media, demanding action against her. In the clip, Kekan can be seen sitting in the driver's seat and arguing with bystanders.

(With inputs from Yashpal Sonkamble)