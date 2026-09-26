Drunk Driver Rams SUV Into Parked Vehicles, Injures Dog In Delhi's CR Park

A man allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol rammed his SUV into several parked vehicles and injured a community dog in south Delhi's CR Park, following which an FIR was registered, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on September 24 in Alaknanda, they said.

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding rash and negligent driving, following which a team reached the spot and found the vehicle with three occupants, of whom the driver was found inebriated.

Proceedings under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act were initiated, and the vehicle was seized, they said.

The residents, in their joint complaint on September 25, alleged that a black SUV rammed into several parked vehicles before hitting the closed gate of a residential society.

The security guards and some residents apprehended the car occupants, who then allegedly argued and hurled abuses at them before attempting to leave, the complaint stated.

The complaint further alleged that a community dog was seriously injured in the incident and suffered a fracture.

The dog was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

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