Live Updates: PM Modi Begins 11-Day Special Ritual For Ayodhya's Ram Temple Event

PM Modi will take part in Ram Temple's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began an 11-day special ritual ahead of the consecration ceremony or "pran pratishtha" of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is scheduled to take place on January 22.

In an emotional message to the nation, PM Modi said that the feeling of "Ram Bhakti" is immersing the whole country in the run-up to the grand event.

Calling the moment a "blessing of the almighty", he expressed that he is "overwhelmed with emotions".

"As it is said in our scriptures, we have to awaken divine consciousness in ourselves for the Yagya and worship of God. For this, fasts and strict rules have been prescribed in the scriptures, which have to be followed before consecration. Therefore, according to the guidance I have received from some pious souls and great men of the spiritual journey and according to the 'Yama-Niyams' suggested by them, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today," the prime minister said in an emotional message to the nation," PM Modi said.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jan 12, 2024 16:22 (IST) Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple To Send 5 Lakh Laddus To Ram Temple

Five lakh laddus from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar shrine will be sent to Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday.

Jan 12, 2024 16:19 (IST) Lord Ram To Be Presented With 2.5 Kg Bow

Ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Lord Ram will get a 2.5 kg bow, which is traditionally with him. This will be given to the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was set up for the construction and management of the new temple, by Ayodhya-based Amava Ram Temple.

"Ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram) in Ayodhya on January 22, we are getting bow and arrows for him from Chennai. On January 19, these will be donated to the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust," Shayan Kunal, a trustee of the Amava Ram Temple, told the news agency PTI.

"The bow has been made as per its description mentioned in Valmiki Ramayan. Descriptions about different arrows are also mentioned in it. The skilled Chennai-based artisans, who have been in this profession for the last 200 years, have made the bow. 23 carat of gold has been used to make the bow. About 600-700 grams of gold has been used to make the bow weighing 2.5 kg," he added.

Jan 12, 2024 16:06 (IST) "Every Ram Devotee Will Be With Me": PM Modi On Attending Ayodhya Ceremony

Paying tributes to the sacrifice of the devotees of Lord Ram, Prime Minister Modi said, "Physically, I will be a witness to that sacred moment, but in my mind, in every beat of my heart, 140 crore Indians will be with me. You will be with me... every Ram devotee will be with me. And that conscious moment will be a shared experience for all of us. I will take with me the inspiration of countless personalities who have dedicated their lives to the cause of Ram Mandir."

Jan 12, 2024 16:05 (IST) "Huge Responsibility": PM Modi On 'Pran Pratishtha' Of Ram Temple

PM Modi said the God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the "Pran Pratishtha" exercise and that it is a "huge responsibility".

"As it is also said in our scriptures, we have to awaken divine consciousness in ourselves for the Yagya and worship of God. For this, fasts and strict rules have been prescribed in the scriptures, which have to be followed before consecration. Therefore, according to the guidance I have received from some pious souls and great men of the spiritual journey and according to the 'Yama-Niyams' suggested by them, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today," he said.

The

He sought the blessings of people, sages and God for the undertaking and expressed happiness that he will initiate the ritual from Nashik Dham - Panchavati where Lord Ram spent significant time. The

Jan 12, 2024 15:57 (IST) "Overwhelmed With Emotions": PM Modi Ahead Of Ayodhya's Ram Temple Event

In a 10-minute audio message, PM Narendra Modi expressed that he is "overwhelmed with emotions".

"For the first time in my life, I am going through such feelings, I am experiencing a different feeling of devotion," he said.

"This emotional journey of my inner self is not an opportunity for expression but for experience. Even though I want to, I am not able to put into words its depth, breadth and intensity. You can also understand my situation very well," he added.