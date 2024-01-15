Ayodhya To Have India's First Veg-Only 7-Star Hotel

A chopper service to Ayodhya from Lucknow will also begin from Friday.

The temple town of Ayodhya is set to get the country's first seven-star luxury hotel that will serve only vegetarian food. It is in this city that the grand Ram temple will be opened next Monday.

A five-star hotel will also be set up by a Mumbai-based real estate firm in Ayodhya. A housing project will be launched too from January 22, the day consecration ceremony will be held at the temple.

The temple's opening has triggered a series of development works in the city, including hotels and housing projects to make it a prominent hub.

A new airport with flights linking Mumbai, Delhi and other major cities, and a refurbished railway station are already functional in the city. A chopper service from Lucknow will also begin from Friday.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bought a land in a luxury exclave 'The Sarayu', about 15 minutes from the temple.

Though the Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has not disclosed the size and the value of the plot, reports cited industry sources as saying the 10,000 sqft land could cost Rs 14.5 crore.

Besides, several five-star hotels will come up on the banks of Sarayu river. As many as 110 small and big hoteliers are buying land in Ayodhya to set up their facilities in the city. A solar park is also being built here.

Ayodhya is also being developed as a Smart City, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, an erstwhile royal and a member of the temple trust, had earlier told NDTV.