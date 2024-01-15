E Shinde Directs Maharashtra Officers To Ensure Cleanliness Of All Temples

The change should be visible within a week, said Eknath Shinde (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday instructed the district collectors to undertake a cleanliness drive at all temples in the state and ensure the change is "visible" within a week, ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Eknath Shinde gave these instructions at a review meeting chaired by him at his official residence here.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to keep temples clean. The district collectors in Maharashtra should undertake a cleanliness drive across all the temples and decorate them with electric lights. The change should be visible within a week," Shinde said.

He said the District Planning and Development Council of every district should allocate some funds for undertaking the cleaning of temples and surroundings at regular intervals.

A special scheme should be formed for the same and DPDCs can allocate funds for the same, Shinde told the collectors, as per a release.

The chief minister also asked the state revenue department to appoint a nodal officer to monitor this work.

