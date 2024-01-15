Ahead Of Big Ayodhya Event, Delhi To Organise Sundarkand Path Tomorrow

Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be opened on January 22. (File)

The 'Sundarkand' segment from the Hindu epic 'Ramayana' will be recited in the Delhi assembly tomorrow, the Aam Aadmi Party government announced today.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said 'Sundarkand' and 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be recited in the assembly on the first Tuesday of every month.

The announcement comes ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The party had organised 'Sundarkand' sessions in 2020 as well after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's stunning win in the Delhi election.

Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to visit Ayodhya to witness the idol of Lord Ram being placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Local authorities are also gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the January 22 ceremony, implementing enhanced security measures, and making logistical arrangements for all attendees.