Pics: Ram Temple, Down Memory Lane

Many states have marked 22 January as a dry day to mark the momentous occasion.

India is fully geared up for the grand 'Pran Pratistha' (consecration ceremony) at Ram Temple in Ayodhya next Monday. Preparations for the Ram Temple ceremony are in full swing with the state administration implementing a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and many states declaring a dry day to mark the momentous occasion.

As the country is all set for the auspicious ceremony, here's a look back at the history of the Ram Temple in pictures.

The first Ram Janmabhoomi Yatra from Ayodhya to Lucknow on October 10, 1984

Devotees follow Rath (chariot) of Lord Ram and Sita during the Ayodhya-Lucknow Ram Janmabhoomi Yatra

Devotees of Lord Ram seen near the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

Sadhus protesting on December 15, 1991, near Ram Janmabhoomi to demand a temple to mark the birthplace of Ram, replacing the 16th century Babri Masjid

Mahant Nitya Gopal Das addressing a Dharam Sansad meeting at Ayodhya, December 15, 1991.

BJP leaders at the Boat Club in Delhi on April 4, 1991 demanding the construction of the Ram Temple

Kar Sevaks and others resting on partially carved stone pillars for Ram Mandir on February 01, 2002

Ram Temple being constructed at Ayodhya on November 30, 2023

A peek inside Ram Temple at Ayodhya on November 30, 2023