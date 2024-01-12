NDTV Ground Report From Ayodhya: New Pathways Inspired By 4 Vedas

The Ram Path connects Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and Sahadat Ganj

Ayodhya has undergone a massive transformation since Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a "Bhoomi Pujan" on August 5, 2020, to mark the building of the grand Ram Mandir.

The consecration ceremony is now just 10 days away and thousands are expected to descend on the temple town on January 22 when the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed inside the Ram Mandir.

Authorities are working on war footing to welcome thousands of people, including VVIPs. The town, which had seen little to no development for decades, is now bustling with activity. The city roads have undergone a complete makeover, and work is on to develop the infrastructure and further beautify the town.

Four new pathways have been created in Ayodhya inspired by the four Vedas. The Bhakti Path, the Ramjanmabhoomi Path, the Ram Path, and the Dharma Path have been inspired by not just the four Vedas but also the four Yugs (eras).

The pathways are an amalgamation of art and modern amenities - the streets will be lit with solar energy and there is WiFi connectivity on the lanes adorned with murals, wall paintings, and pebble stone sculptures.

The Ram Path is the most talked about as over two dozen temples and more than a dozen mosques had to be removed to build this 13-km-long stretch.

Every shop and house on this 13-km stretch has been painted the same colour and given billboards by the administration. The idea is that Ayodhya city should be developed as a model project for a cultural and religious city.

The Ram Path connects Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and Sahadat Ganj. More than 2,000 houses and shops were rebuilt to develop this pathway. While most are very happy with this, some have complaints.

"The Ram temple is being built and that is great. We are happy but now they are fencing away the fronts of our homes and shops," a local tells NDTV.

"There is a surge in business with the construction of the Ram Path. Our work has increased nearly fivefold. If earlier we earned Rs 5,000, today we are earning Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000," a shopkeeper said.

The Ram Path gives way to the Bhakti Path, which leads to Hanuman Garhi. The shops and houses on the Bhakti Path have been painted saffron, to separate this path from the Ram Path.

"Earlier there used to be a Shringar Vatika intersection before this intersection. But it was destroyed. This place has changed completely. I did not imagine it would be like this," said SP Gupta, a resident of Hanuman Garhi Tiraha.

On the Ram Path, NDTV met devotees from Kathmandu. "We have come from Lord Ram's in-laws' place - Janakpuri. We never imagined it would be so beautiful. The behavior of the police is very good. The people of Ayodhya are very nice," one of them said.

Another devotee, who was from Maharashtra, said, "We have come here from Satara in Maharashtra. It looks more beautiful than Agra and Tirupati. PM Modi has changed the whole picture. We will come here again and again."

Work on the Ramjanmabhoomi Path is happening at a steady pace. According to locals, earlier there was an old bus stand here. But today a corridor has been built for the devotees of Lord Ram.

"Ayodhya is now dazzling. PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath have done so much work that this place is unrecognisable. Our work is also going on smoothly," said Surendra Tiwari, a shopkeeper.

The Dharma Path, which was a single-lane road, now has four lanes. It has come a long way from the long jams caused by unregulated traffic movement. The state government will now run e-buses for tourists and devotees on the Dharma Path.