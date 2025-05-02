Ayodhya Civic Body Bans Sale Of Meat, Liquor On Entire Ram Path

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has adopted a resolution to prohibit the sale of liquor and meat along the 14-kilometer stretch of Ram Path, a vital route connecting Ayodhya and Faizabad cities.

The ban will also extend to the advertisement of paan, gutkha, bidi, cigarette, and innerwear. The Ram temple is situated on the Ram Path.

While the sale of meat and liquor in Ayodhya has largely been non-existent for a long time, the newly adopted resolution aims to extend the restrictions to the entire Ram Path, encompassing areas in Faizabad city.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi announced the decision on Thursday.

"The executive committee of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, comprising the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and 12 corporators, passed the motion to enforce this ban to maintain the city's true religious spirit," said the mayor.

The executive committee comprises only one Muslim corporator Sultan Ansari, who is from the BJP.

The five-km stretch of Ram Path, which starts from the Saryu banks in Ayodhya, falls in Faizabad city, and currently this stretch has several outlets selling meat and liquor.

The implementation details and timeline for this ban are expected to be announced by the municipal corporation soon.

